Farmers Unite Against New Agricultural Policy
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has rejected the National Policy Framework for Agricultural Marketing, labeling it similar to the previously opposed farm laws. SKM plans to initiate sit-in protests across state capitals and gather at MPs' offices to demand the retraction of the policy.
- Country:
- India
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) unanimously rejected the National Policy Framework for Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM) on Friday, describing it as a reincarnation of the contentious farm laws previously opposed by the farmers.
In a meeting attended by 165 delegates from 73 farmer organizations, SKM deemed the new policy as a 'crude attack' on government mandis, aimed at benefiting multinational corporations and corporate entities. Leaders expressed that the policy undermines state governance and farmers' interests.
SKM announced the launch of 'pakka morchas' or sit-in protests beginning March 5 in all state capitals. They plan to meet state Chief Ministers to push for resolutions in state assemblies to reject the NPFAM and demand its withdrawal by the Central Government. Additionally, SKM will engage MPs by gathering in front of their offices on February 8 and 9 to advocate against the policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
