Assam Police's Swift Action on Border Infiltration
Six Bangladeshi infiltrators were caught and returned to Bangladesh by Assam Police, as reported by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM praised the police for their ongoing efforts against infiltration, though the specific location within Assam was not disclosed.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, Assam Police apprehended and swiftly returned six Bangladeshi infiltrators across the border, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement on Friday. However, the exact district where the interception took place remains unspecified.
The individuals, identified as Md Juman, Md Sahib, Hanupa Begum, Md Kholil, Saiful Rahman, and Rocky, were all promptly escorted back over the border. Chief Minister Sarma commended the police for their continued vigilance and proactive measures against illegal infiltration.
This incident highlights Assam's stringent border security efforts amid concerns of cross-border movement, underscoring the state's commitment to maintaining robust border control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beyond Borders: Navigating the Future of Cross-Border Payments in a Decentralized World
Cross-Border Cooperation: BSF and BGB Address Border Tensions
Cross-Border Movement at Manipur's Edge: A New Era Begins
Sahiwal District Faces Crime Surge: A Law Enforcement Challenge
Remittix: Transforming Cross-Border Transactions in Cryptocurrency