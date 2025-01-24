European Troop Deployment: A New Deterrent Strategy for Ukraine?

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has led to new discussions among European allies about deploying troops as a deterrent against future Russian invasions. With Russia showing no signs of relenting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has highlighted the need for strong security guarantees from Western allies.

The proposal to station European troops, though not under a NATO flag, aims to prevent further Russian aggression. This idea, while contentious, signals a shift in European strategy amid growing concerns about sovereignty and regional stability, particularly after recent US leadership changes.

Despite hurdles, including Russia's staunch opposition and Nato's current stance, European nations, led by France and the UK, are exploring ways to provide peacekeeping support to Ukraine. These efforts reflect a broader European resolve to counter Russian threats and bolster regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)