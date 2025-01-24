Left Menu

Cross-Border Intrigue: Suspected Illegal Entry in Meghalaya

Eight individuals, suspected to be from Bangladesh, were arrested in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills. Among them were two women, carrying snakes. They allegedly crossed the border illegally via Dalu. Legal proceedings are underway, and wildlife officials have taken custody of the reptiles. Investigations continue to uncover their motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:21 IST
Cross-Border Intrigue: Suspected Illegal Entry in Meghalaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eight individuals, believed to be Bangladeshis, have been apprehended in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, according to police reports on Friday.

This group, which includes two women, was found carrying two snakes, raising further suspicions among officers.

The suspects allegedly crossed the international border illegally through the Dalu area, prompting legal action. The reptiles were handed over to wildlife authorities, as investigations continue into the group's motives for illegal entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025