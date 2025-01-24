Cross-Border Intrigue: Suspected Illegal Entry in Meghalaya

Eight individuals, believed to be Bangladeshis, have been apprehended in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, according to police reports on Friday.

This group, which includes two women, was found carrying two snakes, raising further suspicions among officers.

The suspects allegedly crossed the international border illegally through the Dalu area, prompting legal action. The reptiles were handed over to wildlife authorities, as investigations continue into the group's motives for illegal entry.

