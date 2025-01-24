Tensions Escalate in Eastern Congo as M23 Rebels Close in on Goma
The governor of Congo's North Kivu province, Maj. Gen Peter Cirimwami, has died following injuries from front-line battles as M23 rebels approach Goma. The rebel group has seized multiple towns, causing over 178,000 people to flee recently. Authorities suspect Rwandan backing, which Rwanda denies.
The governor of Congo's North Kivu province, Maj. Gen Peter Cirimwami, died from injuries sustained in combat as M23 rebels advanced on the provincial capital of Goma, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Cirimwami, who led military efforts in the volatile region, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday in a hospital. His death was independently corroborated by government, military, and UN sources.
The unrest has seen the M23 rebel group encircle Goma, capturing key towns and displacing over 178,000 people in the past two weeks alone. The situation remains tense, with military checkpoints and heightened security measures in place across the city.
