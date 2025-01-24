Tension Lingers: Israeli Forces Extend Stay in Southern Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Delays

Israeli forces will maintain their presence in southern Lebanon beyond the 60-day withdrawal deadline set in a ceasefire with Hezbollah, Israel's prime minister's office announced. The extension results from the incomplete implementation of the agreement terms, which called for Hezbollah's pullback and Lebanese military deployment in the area.

Under the deal, effective since November 27, Israeli troops were expected to withdraw as the Lebanese army took charge, provided Hezbollah removed its weapons and fighters from south of the Litani River. The ceasefire, facilitated by the United States and France, halted over a year of conflict that had severely impacted Hezbollah.

In a statement, Israel emphasized that their withdrawal hinges on Lebanon enforcing the ceasefire agreement fully, in coordination with the U.S. Though Israeli operations continue to dismantle Hezbollah's southern infrastructure, it's unclear how long they will remain. The situation underscores the delicate balance needed to achieve lasting peace in the region.

