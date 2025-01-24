Tension Lingers: Israeli Forces Extend Stay in Southern Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Delays
Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon past the ceasefire deadline due to incomplete agreement implementation. The ceasefire required Hezbollah's retreat and Israeli withdrawal, contingent on Lebanese military deployment. Ongoing Israeli operations and diplomatic efforts aim to stabilize the region and secure civilian safety.
Israeli forces will maintain their presence in southern Lebanon beyond the 60-day withdrawal deadline set in a ceasefire with Hezbollah, Israel's prime minister's office announced. The extension results from the incomplete implementation of the agreement terms, which called for Hezbollah's pullback and Lebanese military deployment in the area.
Under the deal, effective since November 27, Israeli troops were expected to withdraw as the Lebanese army took charge, provided Hezbollah removed its weapons and fighters from south of the Litani River. The ceasefire, facilitated by the United States and France, halted over a year of conflict that had severely impacted Hezbollah.
In a statement, Israel emphasized that their withdrawal hinges on Lebanon enforcing the ceasefire agreement fully, in coordination with the U.S. Though Israeli operations continue to dismantle Hezbollah's southern infrastructure, it's unclear how long they will remain. The situation underscores the delicate balance needed to achieve lasting peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Who's Next? Canada Awaits New Prime Minister Amid Political Upheaval
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Visit Vietnam for Strategic Talks
Controversy Unfolds as Manipur Government Allegedly Pays Militant Outfit Despite Withdrawal
Lebanon's Prime Ministerial Vote: A Political Tightrope
Iraqi Prime Minister's Pivotal Visit to London: New Era of UK-Iraq Relations