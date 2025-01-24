India's Stance on Illegal Immigration: A Diplomatic Response
India has voiced its opposition to illegal immigration, expressing willingness to take back Indian citizens residing illegally in the US, contingent on nationality verification. This response aligns with the Trump administration's planned mass deportation. New Delhi emphasizes the need for documented verification before repatriation.
In a firm diplomatic statement, India has declared its opposition to illegal immigration, emphasizing its readiness to repatriate Indian citizens if their nationality can be verified. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's stance at a recent media briefing.
This statement comes as the Trump administration plans to implement a mass deportation program targeting illegal immigrants residing in the United States. Jaiswal affirmed New Delhi's commitment to take back Indians who have either overstayed visas or lack proper documentation, provided there's proof of their Indian nationality.
Given the contentious backdrop of organized crime associated with illegal immigration, India insists on receiving proper documents before accepting its citizens back. The initiative coincides with President Trump's immigration reforms aimed at executing the largest deportation operation in US history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is carrying a letter from PM Modi for President Trump, sources tell PTI.
