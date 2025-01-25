Hamas' Resurgence: Recruitment Surge Amidst Ceasefire

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has enlisted between 10,000 and 15,000 new members amid ongoing conflict with Israel, raising concerns about its persistent threat, according to U.S. intelligence sources.

With fresh recruits joining the ranks, many of whom are young and untrained, Hamas appears to be regrouping following a bloody conflict that inflicted severe damage on the Gaza Strip. A recent ceasefire offers a temporary reprieve, yet highlights the span of Hamas' influence in the area.

Warnings persist regarding the group's resurgence as Israel and international partners monitor the situation closely. Despite taking significant losses, the militant organization remains a deeply entrenched force, suggesting that the crisis is far from over.

(With inputs from agencies.)