Israel Demands UNRWA Cease Operations in Jerusalem

Israel has instructed the U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA to halt operations in Jerusalem by January 30. This follows the enforcement of a new law banning UNRWA’s activities on Israeli land. Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem remains unrecognized internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's U.N. envoy has formally requested the U.N. Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, to suspend all their operations in Jerusalem by January 30. The request was communicated in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

A new law, effective January 30, prohibits UNRWA's operations on what is considered Israeli territory and forbids contact with Israeli authorities. This legislative change impacts UNRWA's longstanding activities in the region.

The situation is further complicated by Israel's 1980 annexation of East Jerusalem, a move that has yet to receive international recognition, posing significant diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

