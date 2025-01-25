Israel Demands UNRWA Cease Operations in Jerusalem

Israel's U.N. envoy has formally requested the U.N. Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, to suspend all their operations in Jerusalem by January 30. The request was communicated in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

A new law, effective January 30, prohibits UNRWA's operations on what is considered Israeli territory and forbids contact with Israeli authorities. This legislative change impacts UNRWA's longstanding activities in the region.

The situation is further complicated by Israel's 1980 annexation of East Jerusalem, a move that has yet to receive international recognition, posing significant diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)