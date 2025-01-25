Horrific Crime in South Goa: Justice Awaits

In a shocking incident in South Goa, five individuals have been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman, police confirmed on Saturday.

The assault reportedly occurred in Margao between Wednesday and Thursday night. According to Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant, one perpetrator initially befriended the victim at a bus stand before transporting her to another location.

The suspects reportedly took the woman to an apartment where four others joined, leading to the horrific crime. The victim's mother lodged a formal complaint, resulting in arrests under India's Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita law.

(With inputs from agencies.)