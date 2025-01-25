Left Menu

Horrific Crime in South Goa: Justice Awaits

Five individuals were arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in South Goa's Margao area. The crime took place during the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The woman’s mother filed a complaint which led to their arrest under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Panaji | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India

In a shocking incident in South Goa, five individuals have been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman, police confirmed on Saturday.

The assault reportedly occurred in Margao between Wednesday and Thursday night. According to Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant, one perpetrator initially befriended the victim at a bus stand before transporting her to another location.

The suspects reportedly took the woman to an apartment where four others joined, leading to the horrific crime. The victim's mother lodged a formal complaint, resulting in arrests under India's Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

