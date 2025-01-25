Left Menu

Trump Administration Dismisses Inspectors General Across Federal Agencies

President Donald Trump's administration has dismissed independent inspectors general from at least 12 major federal agencies, as reported by the Washington Post. These agencies include key departments such as defense, state, transportation, and energy, reflecting a significant reshuffle within the federal oversight structure.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed independent inspectors general from major federal agencies, according to a report by the Washington Post. The move affects at least 12 significant departments responsible for overseeing various facets of government operation.

This decision includes the removal of inspectors general from critical bodies such as the Departments of Defense, State, and Transportation, as well as Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, and Energy. These agencies are central to the administration's strategic operations and play crucial roles in federal oversight.

The dismissals signal a substantial reshuffle and potentially aim to exert greater control over federal proceedings by centralizing oversight responsibilities. Critics have raised concerns about the implications for transparency and accountability within these pivotal sectors.

