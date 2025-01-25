Moldovan and Ukrainian Presidents Meet in Kyiv for Strategic Talks

Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to engage in strategic discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Sandu announced her visit on the X social network, highlighting the importance of collaboration between Moldova and Ukraine.

The leaders are set to deliberate on pivotal issues like security and energy, both critical to the region's stability and economic growth. Infrastructure development and trade will also be on the agenda, reflecting a mutual interest in strengthening bilateral ties.

Moreover, their talks will address mutual support on the path to EU integration, underscoring the commitment of both nations to foster cooperation and meet EU standards.

