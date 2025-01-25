Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Betul

Two individuals lost their lives following a hit-and-run accident involving an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The incident occurred on Friday night in the Sonaghati area, according to police sources.

Ravikant Dehariya, the in-charge of Kotwali police station, reported that the victims, Rupesh Ukadle and Shivshankar Baraskar, were on their way back from an eatery when tragedy struck. One of the men was killed instantly, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

Authorities have registered a case and are actively searching for the driver responsible for the fatal collision, which has thrown the local community into mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)