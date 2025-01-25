Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Betul

A tragic road accident in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Rupesh Ukadle and Shivshankar Baraskar were fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle. The incident occurred on Friday night, and authorities have launched a search for the unknown driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:15 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Betul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals lost their lives following a hit-and-run accident involving an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The incident occurred on Friday night in the Sonaghati area, according to police sources.

Ravikant Dehariya, the in-charge of Kotwali police station, reported that the victims, Rupesh Ukadle and Shivshankar Baraskar, were on their way back from an eatery when tragedy struck. One of the men was killed instantly, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

Authorities have registered a case and are actively searching for the driver responsible for the fatal collision, which has thrown the local community into mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025