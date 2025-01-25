Manipur's Bold War on Drugs: A Mission for a Drug-Free Future

In a significant step towards combating the drug menace, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed that 314.471 kg of seized narcotics were incinerated at a bio-medical waste facility in Imphal West. This action underscores the state's resolve to eradicate drug abuse under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Since the inception of the 'war on drugs' in 2018, the government has treated it as a mission to protect young generations and uphold societal integrity. The Chief Minister urged all stakeholders to unite and bolster efforts to transform Manipur into a drug-free state.

Singh highlighted that thousands of acres of poppy fields have been destroyed, and drugs worth Rs 70,000 crore seized. Public destructions of confiscated drugs serve as a testament to the state's transparency. Singh urged cooperation from local organizations to sustain momentum in this crucial campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)