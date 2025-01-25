Hostages Freed Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant move amid the fragile Gaza ceasefire, Hamas militants released four captive female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross on Saturday in Gaza City, drawing a massive crowd. The event marked a tentative step towards conflict resolution as Israel reciprocated by releasing 70 Palestinian prisoners.

The freed Israeli soldiers appeared on stage in Gaza's Palestine Square, visibly relieved but likely acting under duress. Israel's corresponding prisoner release comes after Egyptian mediation, which was pivotal in reaching the temporary truce agreement.

Excitement and relief filled both Tel Aviv and Gaza City, although the tenuous ceasefire leaves many uncertainties, including the release of civilian hostages like Arbel Yehoud and questions over the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

