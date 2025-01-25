Left Menu

Hostages Freed Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas released four captive Israeli female soldiers to the Red Cross, followed by Israel releasing 70 Palestinian prisoners as part of a fragile Gaza ceasefire. The ceasefire aims to de-escalate the deadly conflict. However, unresolved issues remain regarding the release of civilian hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move amid the fragile Gaza ceasefire, Hamas militants released four captive female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross on Saturday in Gaza City, drawing a massive crowd. The event marked a tentative step towards conflict resolution as Israel reciprocated by releasing 70 Palestinian prisoners.

The freed Israeli soldiers appeared on stage in Gaza's Palestine Square, visibly relieved but likely acting under duress. Israel's corresponding prisoner release comes after Egyptian mediation, which was pivotal in reaching the temporary truce agreement.

Excitement and relief filled both Tel Aviv and Gaza City, although the tenuous ceasefire leaves many uncertainties, including the release of civilian hostages like Arbel Yehoud and questions over the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

