Puducherry Leaders Salute Democracy on Republic Day
Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, and ministers extended Republic Day greetings, emphasizing the importance of constitutional principles and unity. The CM highlighted government-led welfare schemes as evidence of commitment to democracy. The leaders urged public cooperation in promoting development, honoring those who contributed to India's democratic foundation.
Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and other ministers have extended their greetings to the public on the eve of Republic Day, emphasizing the importance of celebrating India's democratic values.
In his message, the Lt Governor highlighted the cardinal principles enshrined in the Constitution, urging citizens to cherish and preserve the democratic spirit through unity. He called for gratitude towards those who framed the Constitution and emphasized creating a bright future.
Chief Minister Rangasamy praised the government's commitment to democracy, citing welfare schemes as proof of its dedication to people's well-being. He called for public cooperation to develop more initiatives for Puducherry's progress and honored the sacrifices of freedom fighters who contributed to the nation's democracy.
