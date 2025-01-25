Left Menu

Tragic Love Triangle: Teen Arrested in Infanticide Case

A 15-year-old boy was detained in Gujarat for allegedly murdering the infant child of a woman he loved. The incident occurred while the woman was out shopping. The boy initially claimed it was an accident but later confessed, leading to his arrest and charge with murder.

Updated: 25-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:19 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in Gujarat's Valsad district, where a 15-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly murdering an infant. This tragic case involves a juvenile reportedly killing the child of a woman he was romantically interested in, as confirmed by local authorities.

The boy was apprehended following the exhumation of the four-month-old child's body. The mother, Muskan Asgarali, had initially believed the boy's story that her child suffered accidental head injuries. However, discrepancies led to a formal complaint and subsequent investigation.

Authorities tracked the accused to Prayagraj, where he confessed to the crime. His actions were reportedly driven by his family's refusal to accept his marriage plans with Asgarali, who has a child from a previous marriage. Charged with serious offences, the adolescent has been presented in a juvenile court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

