Tragic Shooting in Jammu: Husband Arrested for Killing Wife

A tragic incident unfolded in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, where a man allegedly shot his wife dead following a marital dispute. The police identified the victim as 25-year-old Vaishno Devi.

The shooting occurred in a remote village, with Devi's body currently being transported to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. Her husband, Kamal Chand, has been arrested by the authorities.

According to police reports, Chand used a country-made gun in the crime. A murder case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway.

