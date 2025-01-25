Left Menu

Tragic Shooting in Jammu: Husband Arrested for Killing Wife

A man named Kamal Chand allegedly shot and killed his 25-year-old wife, Vaishno Devi, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, following an argument. The incident took place in a remote village, and Chand has been arrested. A murder case is filed while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, where a man allegedly shot his wife dead following a marital dispute. The police identified the victim as 25-year-old Vaishno Devi.

The shooting occurred in a remote village, with Devi's body currently being transported to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. Her husband, Kamal Chand, has been arrested by the authorities.

According to police reports, Chand used a country-made gun in the crime. A murder case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

