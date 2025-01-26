Governor Pillai Addresses Criticism of Indian Constitution Abroad

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai voiced concern on Sunday over the criticism of India's Constitution by some leaders during their foreign visits, calling it an unfortunate trend. His remarks came during his Republic Day address at Goa University.

The governor highlighted the Constitution's acceptance and emphasized its significance, noting its values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He paid homage to its chief architect, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, while recounting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reverence for the document.

Pillai also touched upon the controversy surrounding the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and stressed the importance of differing views in a democracy without undermining the nation's constitutional setup abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)