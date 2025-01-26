Governor Pillai Addresses Criticism of Indian Constitution Abroad
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai expressed concern over Indian leaders criticizing the Constitution while abroad, emphasizing its importance. During his Republic Day address, he highlighted the Constitution's values and paid tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He also commented on a BBC documentary regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.
- Country:
- India
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai voiced concern on Sunday over the criticism of India's Constitution by some leaders during their foreign visits, calling it an unfortunate trend. His remarks came during his Republic Day address at Goa University.
The governor highlighted the Constitution's acceptance and emphasized its significance, noting its values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He paid homage to its chief architect, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, while recounting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reverence for the document.
Pillai also touched upon the controversy surrounding the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and stressed the importance of differing views in a democracy without undermining the nation's constitutional setup abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outrage Over Kerala's Disturbing Abuse Case: NCW Demands Justice
Heightened Security in Doda: Combating Terrorism Ahead of Republic Day
National Outcry: NCW Demands Justice in Kerala Sexual Abuse Scandal
Jack Smith's Departure: Justice Department at Crossroads Over Trump Report
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto: The New Face of India's Republic Day Celebration