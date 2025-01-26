Farooq Abdullah Advocates for Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Restoration

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah emphasized the need to honor the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's populace, urging the restoration of its statehood.

Attending a Republic Day event in Srinagar, Abdullah highlighted the significance of India's republic status and the protection of the Constitution.

He expressed his hopes that statehood would be reinstated, underscoring the importance of recognizing the region's people's desires.

