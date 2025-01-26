Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Advocates for Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Restoration

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference leader, calls for respecting the aspirations of people in Jammu and Kashmir, urging for the restoration of its statehood during a Republic Day celebration in Srinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:28 IST
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah emphasized the need to honor the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's populace, urging the restoration of its statehood.

Attending a Republic Day event in Srinagar, Abdullah highlighted the significance of India's republic status and the protection of the Constitution.

He expressed his hopes that statehood would be reinstated, underscoring the importance of recognizing the region's people's desires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

