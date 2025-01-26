Tense Standoff: Israeli Forces Clash with Lebanese Civilians in South Lebanon

The situation in South Lebanon escalated as Israeli forces killed 15 people on Sunday after Israel decided not to adhere to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire withdrawal deadline. Thousands of Lebanese civilians attempted to return to their homes despite military orders, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel asserted the extension of troops' presence, arguing Lebanon had not yet fully enforced the terms that demand a Hezbollah-free zone and a Lebanese army deployment. Lebanon's health ministry reported multiple casualties and injuries as residents returned.

Hezbollah's televised footage showed people advancing towards villages, defying orders. Lebanese officials are urging calm and cooperation with the army, amid fears that safe conditions for resettling homes, as planned, are not yet achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)