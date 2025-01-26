Trump's Controversial Proposal Ignites Tension in Gaza and Beyond

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinians from Gaza is sparking unease among residents of the enclave and their neighbors. The suggestion raises the specter of displacement for Gazans, echoing historical events that continue to reverberate in the region.

Palestinians are haunted by memories of the Nakba, the 1948 event that saw hundreds of thousands displaced during the formation of Israel. This proposal comes as Gaza continues to face heavy Israeli military actions, leading to widespread devastation and displacement within one of the world's most crowded areas.

Arab countries, particularly Egypt and Jordan, oppose any large-scale movement of Palestinians across borders, fearing it would undermine prospects for a two-state solution. At the same time, Israeli internal politics show divisions on dealing with Palestinians in Gaza, with some officials advocating for measures that heighten Palestinian fears.

