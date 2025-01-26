Israeli Participation in Paris Air Show Secured

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron has assured him of Israeli companies' participation in the Paris Air Show, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

The assurance came during a phone call between the two leaders, with a statement from Macron's office indicating that Israeli companies' presence at the air show "could be favourably considered," owing to the ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel had previously been excluded from a French defence exhibition amid military disagreements, but a court has since overruled such bans, easing previous diplomatic tensions.

