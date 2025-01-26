Left Menu

Israeli Participation in Paris Air Show Secured

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron assured him of Israel's participation in the Paris Air Show. Israeli firms were previously banned from a French defence exhibition amid military tensions in Gaza and Lebanon, but renewed diplomatic ties have eased restrictions.

26-01-2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron has assured him of Israeli companies' participation in the Paris Air Show, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

The assurance came during a phone call between the two leaders, with a statement from Macron's office indicating that Israeli companies' presence at the air show "could be favourably considered," owing to the ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel had previously been excluded from a French defence exhibition amid military disagreements, but a court has since overruled such bans, easing previous diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

