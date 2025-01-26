Drunken Disgrace: Headmaster Arrested During Republic Day Celebrations

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a government school headmaster was apprehended during Republic Day celebrations for attempting to unfurl the national flag while under the influence of alcohol.

Local residents, upon witnessing the inappropriate conduct, immediately alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav. He took swift action by notifying the police, ensuring that the headmaster, identified as Sanjay Kumar Singh from a Dharampur East school, was swiftly taken into custody after a breathalyzer test confirmed alcohol consumption.

Before being arrested, Singh asserted his financial distress, claiming he had not received his salary for five consecutive months. This incident highlights the challenges faced in a state with a strict alcohol prohibition since April 2016.

