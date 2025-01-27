Holy Dip Turns Sour: Smuggler's Arrest during Maha Kumbh Mela

In an unexpected twist at the Maha Kumbh Mela, 22-year-old Pravesh Yadav, a fugitive involved in liquor smuggling, was arrested by police in Prayagraj. As thousands gathered for a sacred dip at the Sangam, Yadav's intentions were interrupted by law enforcement's vigilant presence.

Bhadohi's Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, revealed Yadav, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan, had been on the run for over a year. He was connected to a July 2023 incident where adulterated liquor, destined for Bihar, was seized on National Highway-19. While two accomplices were caught, Yadav managed to escape.

Along with food adulteration charges, Yadav faces prosecution under several IPC sections, Excise Act, and Gangster Act, highlighting the complexities of his alleged criminal activities. Despite his intentions for a sacred dip, the comprehensive police surveillance set in place at the event led to his capture.

