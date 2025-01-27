Left Menu

Undersea Cable Damage Sparks Investigation in Baltic Sea

An undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden was damaged, prompting investigations by Latvian and NATO maritime forces. The damage was likely external, and Sweden is closely cooperating with NATO and Latvia on the matter. Communications providers have switched to alternate routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 00:25 IST
An undersea fibre optic cable connecting Latvia and Sweden was reported damaged on Sunday, likely due to external interference. This has prompted investigations by Latvian authorities and NATO's maritime forces in the Baltic Sea. "The damage is significant and most likely external," stated Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina.

Latvia is closely coordinating with NATO and Baltic Sea countries to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, Silina posted on X. Latvia's navy deployed a patrol boat to inspect a ship, and two additional vessels are under investigation, making efforts to determine the cause.

With several thousand commercial vessels traversing the Baltic Sea regularly, the investigation is focused on maritime traffic data. One vessel, the Malta-flagged Vezhen, was tracked by Swedish coast guard vessels. The disruption underscores the vital need to protect critical infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

