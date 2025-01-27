Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion in Pakistan
A liquified petroleum gas tanker explosion in Punjab, Pakistan, has resulted in at least six deaths and 31 injuries. The blast led to a major fire affecting nearby residential areas. Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred during illegal LPG refilling operations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A deadly explosion of a liquified petroleum gas tanker in Punjab, Pakistan, claimed six lives, including that of a minor girl, and injured 31 individuals. The catastrophe unfolded in the industrial area of Hamid Pur Kanora, Multan, as reported by local authorities on Monday.
The disastrous incident unleashed a massive blaze, with fragments of the destroyed tanker reaching nearby residential zones, causing extensive damage. Despite relentless efforts involving over ten firefighting vehicles, it took several hours to extinguish the flames, according to rescue officials.
The explosion, linked to an unauthorized LPG refilling operation, has prompted law enforcement to issue precautionary evacuations and halt utility services in affected areas. The handling of smuggled LPG is suspected, and investigations into the blast continue as the community grapples with the aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
