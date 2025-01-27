Chinese Actor Rescued from Trafficking Illusion
Chinese actor Wang Xing was deceived into traveling to Thailand for a fake film job and trafficked to Myanmar. His case garnered attention through his girlfriend's social media efforts, leading to his rescue. Authorities aim to intensify international collaborations to combat these trafficking networks.
A Chinese actor's harrowing experience has spotlighted the dangers of regional trafficking networks. Wang Xing, lured by a fake film offer, found himself kidnapped and taken to a scam compound in Myanmar. His case drew attention after his girlfriend's social media campaign highlighted his plight.
Rescue efforts involved collaboration among Chinese and Thai authorities, resulting in the arrest of a major suspect surnamed Yan. The suspect was extradited to China, where police vowed to crack down on similar scam centers, with an emphasis on international cooperation.
The shifting landscape of these scam operations has been exacerbated since the pandemic, as highlighted by the joint efforts of Thailand, China, and Myanmar to dismantle them. A new coordination center in Bangkok is set to address these pressing issues next month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
