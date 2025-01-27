Tragic Blaze in Uttarkashi Claims Life and Homes
A devastating fire in Savni village, Uttarkashi, charred a 75-year-old woman and destroyed over nine homes late Sunday night. The State Disaster Response Force and fire services battled for hours before controlling the blaze. Authorities suspect an earthen lamp caused the fire.
- Country:
- India
A tragic fire in the Uttarkashi district's Savni village led to the death of a 75-year-old woman and destroyed more than half a dozen houses late on Sunday night.
Firefighters and State Disaster Response Force personnel battled the flames for several hours, ultimately bringing them under control early Monday morning. The state emergency operations center confirmed that nine houses, home to 16 families, were completely gutted.
While investigations are ongoing, authorities suspect the fire was caused by an earthen lamp. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed immediate relief efforts for the affected families, ensuring they receive necessary provisions and temporary shelter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarkashi
- fire
- SDRF
- Brahma Devi
- blaze
- village
- disaster
- aid
- Chief Minister
- relief
ALSO READ
Palisades Wildfire: A Devastating Blaze Threatening Los Angeles
Blaze Erupts After Explosion at Greater Noida Chemical Plant
Tragic Blaze at Czech Restaurant Claims Six Lives
Mystery Illness Strikes Again in Jammu Village: One Child Dead, Siblings Hospitalized
Hady Habib: Lebanon's Tennis Trailblazer Triumphs at Australian Open