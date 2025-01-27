Left Menu

Tragic Blaze in Uttarkashi Claims Life and Homes

A devastating fire in Savni village, Uttarkashi, charred a 75-year-old woman and destroyed over nine homes late Sunday night. The State Disaster Response Force and fire services battled for hours before controlling the blaze. Authorities suspect an earthen lamp caused the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:05 IST
Tragic Blaze in Uttarkashi Claims Life and Homes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire in the Uttarkashi district's Savni village led to the death of a 75-year-old woman and destroyed more than half a dozen houses late on Sunday night.

Firefighters and State Disaster Response Force personnel battled the flames for several hours, ultimately bringing them under control early Monday morning. The state emergency operations center confirmed that nine houses, home to 16 families, were completely gutted.

While investigations are ongoing, authorities suspect the fire was caused by an earthen lamp. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed immediate relief efforts for the affected families, ensuring they receive necessary provisions and temporary shelter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025