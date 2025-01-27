Tragic Blaze in Uttarkashi Claims Life and Homes

A tragic fire in the Uttarkashi district's Savni village led to the death of a 75-year-old woman and destroyed more than half a dozen houses late on Sunday night.

Firefighters and State Disaster Response Force personnel battled the flames for several hours, ultimately bringing them under control early Monday morning. The state emergency operations center confirmed that nine houses, home to 16 families, were completely gutted.

While investigations are ongoing, authorities suspect the fire was caused by an earthen lamp. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed immediate relief efforts for the affected families, ensuring they receive necessary provisions and temporary shelter.

