Daring Heist at Kotekar Co-operative Bank: A Gold and Cash Recovery Operation

Mangaluru police made significant strides in solving a major bank robbery case on Monday, recovering cash and gold ornaments valued at Rs four crore that were stolen from Kotekar Co-operative Bank. The police apprehended four suspects involved in the heist.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal commended the quick work of his team, highlighting the recovery of 18.3 kgs of gold and Rs 3.8 lakh in cash. 'We lost no time tracking the culprits,' Agarwal stated in a press conference, revealing that security lapses at the bank aided the criminals.

The crime, which took place on January 17, was meticulously planned over six months. Investigators are actively pursuing four more individuals, including Shashi Thevar. As a result of this incident, Mangaluru police will propose new safety protocols for banks in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)