Daring Heist at Kotekar Co-operative Bank: A Gold and Cash Recovery Operation

The Mangaluru police successfully recovered Rs four crore worth of cash and gold jewelry stolen during a robbery at Kotekar Co-operative Bank. Four individuals have been arrested, while the hunt continues for additional suspects. The lack of security measures at the bank facilitated the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru police made significant strides in solving a major bank robbery case on Monday, recovering cash and gold ornaments valued at Rs four crore that were stolen from Kotekar Co-operative Bank. The police apprehended four suspects involved in the heist.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal commended the quick work of his team, highlighting the recovery of 18.3 kgs of gold and Rs 3.8 lakh in cash. 'We lost no time tracking the culprits,' Agarwal stated in a press conference, revealing that security lapses at the bank aided the criminals.

The crime, which took place on January 17, was meticulously planned over six months. Investigators are actively pursuing four more individuals, including Shashi Thevar. As a result of this incident, Mangaluru police will propose new safety protocols for banks in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

