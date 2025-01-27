Left Menu

Germany Opposes Expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza

The German foreign ministry opposes the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, aligning with the views of the EU, Arab partners, and the UN. This follows U.S. President Trump's suggestion that Jordan and Egypt could host the Palestinians. Both Jordan and Egypt reject this proposal, emphasizing Gaza's role in future statehood aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:40 IST
Germany Opposes Expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German foreign ministry has firmly opposed the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that Jordan and Egypt should consider accepting Palestinians.

In response to Trump's remarks, a spokesperson from the foreign ministry reaffirmed Germany's alignment with the European Union, Arab partners, and the United Nations in asserting the Palestinian population must remain in Gaza. They stressed Gaza should neither be permanently occupied nor recolonized by Israel.

Jordan and Egypt, already hosting significant Palestinian populations, have rejected the idea of further resettlement, reiterating that Gaza is integral to the Palestinians' aspirations for statehood in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025