Germany Opposes Expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza

The German foreign ministry has firmly opposed the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that Jordan and Egypt should consider accepting Palestinians.

In response to Trump's remarks, a spokesperson from the foreign ministry reaffirmed Germany's alignment with the European Union, Arab partners, and the United Nations in asserting the Palestinian population must remain in Gaza. They stressed Gaza should neither be permanently occupied nor recolonized by Israel.

Jordan and Egypt, already hosting significant Palestinian populations, have rejected the idea of further resettlement, reiterating that Gaza is integral to the Palestinians' aspirations for statehood in the future.

