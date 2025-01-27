Tensions Rise in Goma: Rwandan Military Presence Confirmed
The Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed the presence of the Rwandan army in Goma, where rebels have launched an offensive. Government forces are acting to prevent violence, and locals are urged to remain home to avoid harm and refrain from vandalism.
The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has confirmed that the Rwandan army is present in the city of Goma, where an offensive has been launched by Rwandan-backed rebels. The situation has heightened tensions in the region.
Spokesman Patrick Muyaya announced via social media platform X that DRC forces are actively working to prevent widespread violence and loss of life in Goma. He emphasized the importance of minimizing civilian casualties in this volatile situation.
Residents of Goma have been advised to stay indoors and avoid any acts of vandalism in order to maintain order and safety in the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
