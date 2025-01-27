Left Menu

Uproar in Amritsar: Attack on Ambedkar's Statue Sparks Protests

In Amritsar, protests erupted following an attempt to vandalize a statue of B R Ambedkar on Republic Day. Akash Singh was arrested for the incident, which sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders and Dalit communities. The Punjab government assures a fair investigation and stern punishment for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar/Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:24 IST
B R Ambedkar Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A turbulent scene unfolded in Amritsar as Dalit groups protested a Republic Day attack on the life-size statue of B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution.

Akash Singh, the suspect from Punjab's Moga district, was apprehended by police after attempting to damage the statue using a hammer, a clip of which went viral online. The motives behind this shocking act remain under investigation, as Singh's actions have prompted a united outcry from various political and community leaders.

Pushing for justice, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vowed that the perpetrator will face harsh consequences, ensuring the preservation of peace and harmony in the state amidst the tensions brought forth by this divisive incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

