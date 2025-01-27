Uproar in Amritsar: Attack on Ambedkar's Statue Sparks Protests

A turbulent scene unfolded in Amritsar as Dalit groups protested a Republic Day attack on the life-size statue of B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution.

Akash Singh, the suspect from Punjab's Moga district, was apprehended by police after attempting to damage the statue using a hammer, a clip of which went viral online. The motives behind this shocking act remain under investigation, as Singh's actions have prompted a united outcry from various political and community leaders.

Pushing for justice, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vowed that the perpetrator will face harsh consequences, ensuring the preservation of peace and harmony in the state amidst the tensions brought forth by this divisive incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)