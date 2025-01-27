Left Menu

Tragedy in Pillalamarri: Alleged Honor Killing Shocks Village

A Scheduled Caste man, Vadlakona Krishna, was allegedly murdered in Pillalamarri Village, Suryapet District. His wife claims it was an 'honor killing' by her family for their inter-caste marriage. Investigations are ongoing, with reports of Krishna's involvement in local disputes adding complexity to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:24 IST
Tragedy in Pillalamarri: Alleged Honor Killing Shocks Village
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The village of Pillalamarri in Suryapet District is reeling from shock following the alleged murder of Vadlakona Krishna, a man from the Scheduled Caste. The incident is quickly turning into a controversial case as local authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Krishna, 32, had married a woman from a different caste six months ago, defying prevalent societal norms and her family's wishes. The wife's accusations of her family orchestrating an 'honor killing' have drawn significant attention and scrutiny.

Police officials reported that the investigation is active, with all possible angles being examined. Initial findings suggest Krishna may have been involved in local settlements, adding layers of complexity to the case. Authorities continue to seek the truth in this unsettling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025