Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Child Sexual Assault Case

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance by denying bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old neighbor, emphasizing the prevailing issue of sexual crimes perpetrated by trusted individuals.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted the profound trauma experienced by the minor, who was assaulted by someone she referred to as chacha (uncle). This case underlines a disturbing reality, where trusted individuals commit sexual assaults on minors.

The court highlighted the significant role played by the school's principal and teacher in supporting the survivor, who bravely confided in her teacher, leading to the registration of a formal complaint. Justice Sharma stressed the necessity for courts to render decisive judgments in such matters to protect children from further victimization.

(With inputs from agencies.)