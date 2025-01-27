Haryana Strikes Back at AAP’s Water Pollution Accusations

In a sharp rebuttal to Delhi AAP's allegations, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed charges that the BJP is deliberately polluting the Yamuna River, impacting the national capital's water supply. On Monday, Saini labeled the claims as baseless, accusing AAP of mismanagement and deflection.

Saini went on to criticize AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for what he called a 'habit of making baseless allegations' and maintained that Haryana's water supply from Sonipat is open for inspection. He further challenged the Delhi government to verify the water quality issues themselves.

Highlighting progress in Haryana, Saini contrasted the state's achievements with Delhi's alleged failures in water management, emphasizing that despite AAP's decade-long rule, water distribution in Delhi remains flawed. This standoff occurs amid allegations by Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi against Haryana of 'poisoning' the Yamuna in anticipation of electoral repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)