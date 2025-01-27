Trump's Iron Dome Initiative: A Boost to U.S. Defense

In a significant development for national defense, President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order that will mark the creation of an 'Iron Dome' missile defense system for the United States.

The initiative is reminiscent of Israel's renowned missile defense mechanism, also named the Iron Dome, which has proven highly effective in shielding against threats.

This executive order is part of Trump's larger strategy to fortify U.S. military security, demonstrating a commitment to safeguarding the nation from potential missile attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)