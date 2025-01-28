Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift Over Deportation Flights: US-Colombia Tensions Rise and Resolve

US embassy visa appointments in Colombia were canceled due to a dispute over deportation flights, nearly escalating into a trade war. Tensions eased following negotiations after Colombian President Petro initially barred US deportation flights. The US had threatened tariffs and visa restrictions on Colombian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Visa appointments at the US Embassy in Colombia faced sudden cancellations on Monday, resulting from a dispute over deportation flights. This conflict nearly escalated into a costly trade war between the United States and Colombia.

Numerous Colombian nationals who appeared at the embassy in Bogota were greeted with letters canceling their appointments, attributed to the Colombian government's refusal to accept deportation flights. Some individuals received similar notifications via email.

The tension reached a peak the previous Sunday, when Colombia's President Gustavo Petro announced he would block US planes from landing, sparking a response from former President Donald Trump, who threatened tariffs and visa restrictions. Following negotiations, Colombia agreed to allow the flights, temporarily easing the conflict.

