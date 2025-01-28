Illegal Tree Felling Operation Busted in Mathura

In a bold crackdown against illegal deforestation, Mathura police have arrested three individuals accused of felling 44 green trees and 192 other plants in the district.

The authorities confiscated the felled timber, a JCB machine used in the operation, and the truck employed to transport the cut trees. Local forest guards had alerted the police upon witnessing the unlawful activity in progress.

According to Station House Officer Ashwani Kumar of the Jait police station, Azad Singh, Arun, and Saurabh were detained. During interrogation, Azad Singh claimed he had originally planted the trees. His son Arun stated they were removing tree roots and replacing them with soil, while Saurabh, the JCB operator, asserted he was merely following Azad and Arun's instructions.

