Cattle Trader's Death Sparks Outrage in Haryana
A 45-year-old man named Yusuf was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana, India, on suspicion of cattle smuggling. Accusations led to violence despite Yusuf's legitimate milk business. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons. The incident is linked to vigilantes known as 'gau rakshak', prompting community upheaval.
A tragic incident unfolded in Haryana when a 45-year-old man, identified as Yusuf, succumbed to injuries at Delhi's Safdarganj Hospital after an alleged vigilante attack. Police reports indicate that Yusuf was assaulted by a group suspecting him of cattle smuggling, a claim refuted by his family.
Yusuf, a resident of Ghudpur village, was a legitimate cattle rearer with a thriving milk business. He was transporting a newly purchased animal home when the attack occurred. The perpetrators stopped the vehicle carrying the animal and deceitfully coaxed Yusuf into their grasp, leading to his brutal beating.
Despite police registering an FIR against unidentified assailants, Yusuf's family demands justice and financial assistance. The local community expresses concern over such vigilante actions, while efforts to reach Palwal Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan have so far been unsuccessful.
