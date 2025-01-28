Wrongful Detention: The Case That Shattered a Life

The father of a man detained under suspicion of involvement in an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan claims his son's life has been 'ruined' by the police. Akash Kanojia, a driver from Thane, was taken into custody after Mumbai police alerted authorities in Durg.

Detained from a train on January 18, Kanojia was released after the real suspect, Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, was apprehended. Despite his release, Kanojia's father argues that the events have left a lasting impact on his son, who has since become withdrawn and lost his job.

Akash himself expressed disbelief, noting that his life has descended into chaos. He cited divine intervention as the reason for his release, had the true perpetrator not been found. The incident has prompted him and his family to seek justice for the ordeal they endured.

(With inputs from agencies.)