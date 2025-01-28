Bridging Borders: China-India Journalistic Exchange

China and India have taken steps to enhance their relationship with new agreements aimed at facilitating the exchange of journalists, according to a statement by China's foreign ministry.

The two neighboring countries also committed to cooperating on cross-border river issues and agreed to maintain communication to schedule new rounds of negotiations soon, the statement confirmed.

In an effort to further cultural exchange, China and India have set a target to resume Indian pilgrimages to Tibet's revered mountains and lakes by 2025, a move seen as fostering goodwill between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)