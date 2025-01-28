Left Menu

Bridging Borders: China-India Journalistic Exchange

China and India have agreed to facilitate the exchange of journalists, enhance cooperation on cross-border rivers, and plan for the resumption of Indian pilgrimages to Tibet by 2025. These initiatives, announced by China's foreign ministry, aim to strengthen bilateral relations and promote mutual understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:36 IST
China and India have taken steps to enhance their relationship with new agreements aimed at facilitating the exchange of journalists, according to a statement by China's foreign ministry.

The two neighboring countries also committed to cooperating on cross-border river issues and agreed to maintain communication to schedule new rounds of negotiations soon, the statement confirmed.

In an effort to further cultural exchange, China and India have set a target to resume Indian pilgrimages to Tibet's revered mountains and lakes by 2025, a move seen as fostering goodwill between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

