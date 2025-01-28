Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Financial Assistance Programs

The Trump administration has paused financial assistance programs at the Office of Management and Budget. The decision affects various federal financial aids, aligning with President Trump's executive orders. Agencies must halt related activities and review programs by February 10, ensuring alignment with priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:50 IST
Trump Administration Halts Financial Assistance Programs

The Trump administration has put a temporary stop to grant, loan, and financial aid programs managed by the Office of Management and Budget, as stated in a memo seen by Reuters.

This halt, tied to executive orders, affects programs linked to diversity, equity, inclusion, DEI, global aid, and the green new deal. The suspension, effective from January 28, allows time for agency program reviews to align with President Trump's priorities and legal mandates.

Federal agencies are required to pause activities related to funding opportunities and provide program analyses by February 10. These measures aim to ensure that financial assistance programs comply with the President's policies and requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025