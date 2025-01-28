Trump Administration Halts Financial Assistance Programs

The Trump administration has put a temporary stop to grant, loan, and financial aid programs managed by the Office of Management and Budget, as stated in a memo seen by Reuters.

This halt, tied to executive orders, affects programs linked to diversity, equity, inclusion, DEI, global aid, and the green new deal. The suspension, effective from January 28, allows time for agency program reviews to align with President Trump's priorities and legal mandates.

Federal agencies are required to pause activities related to funding opportunities and provide program analyses by February 10. These measures aim to ensure that financial assistance programs comply with the President's policies and requirements.

