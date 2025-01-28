Bodoland's Bid for Article 280 Inclusion: A Path to Progress and Peace

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam is urging its inclusion under Article 280 of the Constitution to access increased funding, facilitating development and addressing the aftermath of decades-long insurgency. Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), emphasized sustaining peace achieved post-2020 Bodo Peace Accord.

The BTR, comprising five districts and inhabited by over 31 lakh people, seeks direct funds from the Union government to address infrastructure needs. Although receiving about 12% of Assam's budget, the BTC faces financial constraints due to the lack of banking facilities and businesses, a fallout of years of conflict.

Boro is optimistic about boosting tourism, leveraging BTR's natural beauty for eco-tourism. However, he stresses the importance of peace and improved infrastructure. The vision document for the region aims at long-term resolutions, amid hopes that future constitutional amendments will further empower the BTR.

