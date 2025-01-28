Left Menu

South Africa and Rwanda Unite for Peace in Congo

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwandan President Paul Kagame discussed the escalating situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. They emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire and the importance of resuming peace talks among all involved parties.

Paul Kagame Image Credit: Instagram (paulkagame)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with Rwandan President Paul Kagame concerning the rising tensions in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a late Monday report from his office.

The presidents underscored the pressing need for a ceasefire and stressed the critical importance of resuming peace talks involving all parties engaged in the conflict.

This diplomatic effort marks a significant collaborative step towards restoring stability in the region, showcasing both leaders' commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

