South Africa and Rwanda Unite for Peace in Congo

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with Rwandan President Paul Kagame concerning the rising tensions in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a late Monday report from his office.

The presidents underscored the pressing need for a ceasefire and stressed the critical importance of resuming peace talks involving all parties engaged in the conflict.

This diplomatic effort marks a significant collaborative step towards restoring stability in the region, showcasing both leaders' commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)