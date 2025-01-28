Left Menu

Night of Chaos: Unyielding Attacks on Kharkiv and Beyond

A Russian air attack injured four and set a business ablaze in Kharkiv. A 62-year-old woman was hospitalized, and houses were damaged. Drone attacks also targeted Odesa, causing property damage. The governor reported 362 strikes in Zaporizhzhia, as both sides denied targeting civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:41 IST
Night of Chaos: Unyielding Attacks on Kharkiv and Beyond
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

A Russian air assault on Kharkiv left four people injured and a local business engulfed in flames, according to Ukrainian officials.

The aerial attack, occurring intermittently since the start of the war, struck after midnight, injuring a 62-year-old woman requiring hospitalization and a 66-year-old man. The disorder followed a Russian drone attack, which set a privately-owned business alight and damaged several homes, Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported via Telegram.

Meanwhile, the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia faced 362 Russian strikes, injuring two women and two men. Additionally, drone assaults hit Odesa's Black Sea port, damaging multiple residential buildings. Emergency services attended stress-affected individuals, including a child, as authorities released firefighting footage of raging flames within an industrial facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025