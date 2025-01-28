Night of Chaos: Unyielding Attacks on Kharkiv and Beyond

A Russian air assault on Kharkiv left four people injured and a local business engulfed in flames, according to Ukrainian officials.

The aerial attack, occurring intermittently since the start of the war, struck after midnight, injuring a 62-year-old woman requiring hospitalization and a 66-year-old man. The disorder followed a Russian drone attack, which set a privately-owned business alight and damaged several homes, Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported via Telegram.

Meanwhile, the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia faced 362 Russian strikes, injuring two women and two men. Additionally, drone assaults hit Odesa's Black Sea port, damaging multiple residential buildings. Emergency services attended stress-affected individuals, including a child, as authorities released firefighting footage of raging flames within an industrial facility.

