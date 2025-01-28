Appeal in POCSO Court Order Spurs Judicial Review

The Calcutta High Court has taken a significant step by admitting an appeal against a POCSO court's order, which sentenced Mostakin Sardar to death for the rape and murder of a ten-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas.

Presided over by Justice Debangsu Basak, the division bench has instructed the state to notify relevant parties and requested the production of court records from the previous trial. The records will enable a comprehensive review as the bench, including Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, mandated the preparation of paper books within a four-week timeframe.

The original conviction by the POCSO court occurred after expedited proceedings, completed within 21 days, following the tragic discovery of the girl's body in a local pond. Sardar was convicted under various legal provisions including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

