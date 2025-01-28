UCC and Waqf Bill: National Decisions Looming in Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes that the final decision on the Uniform Civil Code and Waqf (Amendment) Bill lies with Parliament. While Uttarakhand has implemented UCC, Abdullah underscores that state legislatures cannot make autonomous decisions. The parliamentary committee continues to examine the Waqf bill.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the importance of Parliament's role in deciding on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Speaking on Tuesday, Abdullah highlighted that while Uttarakhand has moved forward with implementing UCC, Parliament will ultimately make the nationwide decision.
He advised patience, stating, 'Let them do what they want until a law is enacted for the country. Ultimately, Parliament, not individual UTs or States, will decide on this.' Abdullah also addressed questions regarding the Waqf bill, noting that discussions were ongoing within the parliamentary committee, and no law had been enacted yet.
Abdullah referred to recent meetings of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, including input from Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. He expressed confidence that Parliament would review the committee's report before making a final decision.
