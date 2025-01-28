Left Menu

UCC and Waqf Bill: National Decisions Looming in Parliament

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes that the final decision on the Uniform Civil Code and Waqf (Amendment) Bill lies with Parliament. While Uttarakhand has implemented UCC, Abdullah underscores that state legislatures cannot make autonomous decisions. The parliamentary committee continues to examine the Waqf bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:58 IST
UCC and Waqf Bill: National Decisions Looming in Parliament
National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the importance of Parliament's role in deciding on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Speaking on Tuesday, Abdullah highlighted that while Uttarakhand has moved forward with implementing UCC, Parliament will ultimately make the nationwide decision.

He advised patience, stating, 'Let them do what they want until a law is enacted for the country. Ultimately, Parliament, not individual UTs or States, will decide on this.' Abdullah also addressed questions regarding the Waqf bill, noting that discussions were ongoing within the parliamentary committee, and no law had been enacted yet.

Abdullah referred to recent meetings of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, including input from Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. He expressed confidence that Parliament would review the committee's report before making a final decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025