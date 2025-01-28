Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Custody Parole to Tahir Hussain for Campaigning

The Supreme Court granted custody parole to Tahir Hussain, ex-AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused, allowing him to campaign for Delhi assembly polls on an AIMIM ticket. The court set strict conditions, including a security deposit of Rs 2.47 lakh per day. Hussain's plea follows a split verdict on his interim bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:00 IST
Supreme Court Grants Custody Parole to Tahir Hussain for Campaigning
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has permitted Tahir Hussain, an ex-councillor linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, custody parole to campaign for the assembly elections on an AIMIM ticket. This decision comes as he contests from the Mustafabad seat.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta mandated that Hussain can campaign from January 29 to February 3, but under strict police surveillance. He must return to custody each night and deposit Rs 2.47 lakh daily for security during this period.

Siddharth Aggarwal, representing Hussain, advocated for the parole citing limited campaigning time. However, opposition from Additional Solicitor General S V Raju highlighted Hussain's alleged serious involvement in the riots. Raju expressed concerns about setting a precedent for others to campaign from jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025