Supreme Court Grants Custody Parole to Tahir Hussain for Campaigning
The Supreme Court granted custody parole to Tahir Hussain, ex-AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused, allowing him to campaign for Delhi assembly polls on an AIMIM ticket. The court set strict conditions, including a security deposit of Rs 2.47 lakh per day. Hussain's plea follows a split verdict on his interim bail.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has permitted Tahir Hussain, an ex-councillor linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, custody parole to campaign for the assembly elections on an AIMIM ticket. This decision comes as he contests from the Mustafabad seat.
A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta mandated that Hussain can campaign from January 29 to February 3, but under strict police surveillance. He must return to custody each night and deposit Rs 2.47 lakh daily for security during this period.
Siddharth Aggarwal, representing Hussain, advocated for the parole citing limited campaigning time. However, opposition from Additional Solicitor General S V Raju highlighted Hussain's alleged serious involvement in the riots. Raju expressed concerns about setting a precedent for others to campaign from jail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP candidate Atishi to file nomination today from Kalkaji seat
Atishi Holds Enthusiastic Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls Nomination
BJP Ramps Up Nomination Efforts for Delhi Assembly Polls
AAP's graph soaring, it is becoming clear that party will get full majority in Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal.
Congress Releases Key Candidates List for Delhi Assembly Polls