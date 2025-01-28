Supreme Court Grants Custody Parole to Tahir Hussain for Campaigning

The Supreme Court has permitted Tahir Hussain, an ex-councillor linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, custody parole to campaign for the assembly elections on an AIMIM ticket. This decision comes as he contests from the Mustafabad seat.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta mandated that Hussain can campaign from January 29 to February 3, but under strict police surveillance. He must return to custody each night and deposit Rs 2.47 lakh daily for security during this period.

Siddharth Aggarwal, representing Hussain, advocated for the parole citing limited campaigning time. However, opposition from Additional Solicitor General S V Raju highlighted Hussain's alleged serious involvement in the riots. Raju expressed concerns about setting a precedent for others to campaign from jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)