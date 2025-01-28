Left Menu

Fake Call Centre Busted in Kolkata: 18 Arrests

Eighteen individuals were apprehended in Kolkata as part of a raid on a fraudulent call centre targeting US citizens by impersonating Microsoft employees. The raid, led by the Cyber Crime Wing of West Bengal Police, resulted in the seizure of laptops and mobile phones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:04 IST
Fake Call Centre Busted in Kolkata: 18 Arrests
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious fake call centre operation was thwarted in New Town, near Kolkata, resulting in the arrest of eighteen individuals, police confirmed on Tuesday. The perpetrators had been preying on US citizens by posing as Microsoft staff offering technical support.

The Cyber Crime Wing of West Bengal Police, alongside Eco Park and Bidhannagar Cyber officers, conducted a planned raid following a tip-off, targeting two offices located in a single building. During the operation, authorities detained three women among the suspects.

Investigators confiscated valuable evidence, including several documents, 32 laptops, and 41 mobile phones. The modus operandi of financial transactions, whether via cryptocurrency, hawala, or other methods, is still under investigation, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025