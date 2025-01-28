Fake Call Centre Busted in Kolkata: 18 Arrests
Eighteen individuals were apprehended in Kolkata as part of a raid on a fraudulent call centre targeting US citizens by impersonating Microsoft employees. The raid, led by the Cyber Crime Wing of West Bengal Police, resulted in the seizure of laptops and mobile phones.
A notorious fake call centre operation was thwarted in New Town, near Kolkata, resulting in the arrest of eighteen individuals, police confirmed on Tuesday. The perpetrators had been preying on US citizens by posing as Microsoft staff offering technical support.
The Cyber Crime Wing of West Bengal Police, alongside Eco Park and Bidhannagar Cyber officers, conducted a planned raid following a tip-off, targeting two offices located in a single building. During the operation, authorities detained three women among the suspects.
Investigators confiscated valuable evidence, including several documents, 32 laptops, and 41 mobile phones. The modus operandi of financial transactions, whether via cryptocurrency, hawala, or other methods, is still under investigation, according to police sources.
